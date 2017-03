–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Kremlin has no intention in any way to interfere in the elections in France, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Peskov said the Kremlin treats news on that topic "as a purely internal affair of the French Republic."

"We do not have any intention in any way to interfere in France's electoral processes. It is a country, relations with which we value despite existing problems," he told reporters.

