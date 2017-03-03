Register
14:32 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko attends a panel discussion on the first day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017

    Coincidence? Trump Gives Poroshenko Cold Shoulder, Congress Cuts War Aid to Kiev

    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS KIENZLE
    Politics
    Get short URL
    113910

    The long-awaited meeting between Petro Poroshenko and Donald Trump, expected to take place late last month, never materialized. Instead, the leaders ended up holding telephone talks, details of which remained undisclosed. Ukrainian observers are concerned that Trump's cold shoulder indicates that Washington's patronage for Kiev is coming to an end.

    On Thursday, Ukrainian news and analysis portal Apostrophe.ua published a worrying analysis, explaining that the long-awaited meeting between Presidents Poroshenko and Donald Trump, "announced for the end of February, never ended up taking place; instead, the heads of state held a telephone conversation, the details of which were not provided by the Ukrainian side. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that preparations for a meeting between the presidents are continuing, but have not named any specific dates."

    Earlier, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Valery Chaly repeatedly stated that a meeting between the two leaders was imminent, and would take place sometime before the end of February. Officials said that several possible variants for the meeting were being worked out, including a meeting in New York during the inauguration of Ukraine's chairmanship at the UN Security Council. 

    Unfortunately, Apostrophe.ua noted, "winter is now over, and the promised meeting still has not taken place."

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko at the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany
    © Sputnik/ Nicolay Lazarenko
    From Asset to Liability: Kiev Blowing a Gasket Over Washington's Change in Priorities
    Instead, Poroshenko has had to make due with a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence last month at the Munich Security Council. The Ukrainian President declared that the two sides had agreed that questions involving Ukraine or its interests would not be decided "behind Kiev's back."  Pence, for his part, marked the importance of implementing the Minsk Agreements, aimed at resolving the civil war in eastern Ukraine.

    Kiev, Apostrophe.ua noted, has also sent a virtual army of officials to Washington in recent weeks to try to lobby the US Congress. One Congressional staffer recently told US media that Ukrainian lawmakers have become a daily sighting on Capitol Hill, with over 70 politicians descending on Washington for just one of several recent trips.

    Unfortunately, their efforts don't quite seem to have panned out. This week, lawmakers from the House of Representatives unveiled a new $578 billion Pentagon defense spending bill, in which military aid to Kiev faces being slashed from $350 million to $150 million. The money is expected to be spent on training, equipment, intelligence, logistics, and supplying the Ukrainian military with lethal weapons, with the caveat that lethal aid must exclude man-portable air defense systems.

    Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L-R) pose for a family photo at the presidential residence in Minsk
    © AFP 2016/ Pool/Grigory Dukor
    Kiev's Peace Trap: Why the Minsk Agreements May Outlast the Ukrainian Government
    Trump's cold shoulder to Poroshenko is not surprising. In recent weeks and months, observers have repeatedly pointed out Ukrainian officials' efforts to sabotage Trump during the election campaign, from slurs against the candidate to the creation of an official criminal investigation against former Trump advisor Paul Manafort. In this situation, it makes sense that Trump is apprehensive, to put it mildly, to establish personal contact with the Ukrainian leader.

    Nonetheless, Apostrophe.ua's concerns notwithstanding, Ukrainian officials have continued to promote their narrative that Kiev has already established a normal working relationship with Washington, and continue to emphasize that a meeting between Trump and Poroshenko will take place, any day now.

    Ukraine's Vesti online newspaper recently published a critical piece over Kiev officials' endless promises, noting half-jokingly that until Poroshenko's much-awaited visit with Trump is actually confirmed by the White House, Kiev's promises will look just like the 'thousand and one promises of a visa-free regime' with Europe, "which Poroshenko generously dispensed over the last several years" without actually achieving anything.

    Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko waves next to Polish President Andrzej Duda at the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    More, More Sanctions! Ukraine's President Going Mad Asking for More Pressure Against Russia
    Speaking to Apostrophe.ua, Nikolai Vorobyov, a Ukrainian Washington-based lobbyist and director of the Center for Eastern European Prospects, said that it's no accident that a meeting between Poroshenko and Trump has not taken place. The White House, he said, has a low level of trust in Ukraine's leaders, and lacks an understanding of the situation in the Eastern European country.

    "I think that Ukraine's fate will essentially be resolved without Ukraine by more serious players, such as Germany, the USA, and Moscow," Vorobyov said. "In this sense, right now 'notes are being compared' on this [higher] level. Then, Kiev will be notified about the agreement that has been reached."

    Ukraine, the analyst lamented, "is an object, rather than a subject of geopolitics, and I think that whatever agreement the big players arrive at will be presented, in one form or another, to Ukrainian officials. And only after that will a meeting between the Ukrainian President [and Trump] be agreed to.

    "Trump is very pragmatic," Vorobyov emphasized. "He is interested in real results. He has seen that in the last two and a half years, Ukraine has not improved its [internal] situation in spite of the large financial infusions that were made, and the support of international organizations."

    Arizona Senator John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Rick Scuteri
    McCain Vows to Push for More Anti-Russian Sanctions in Phone Call With Prankster
    For his part, Ukrainian international affairs commentator Vladimir Volya proposed that a Trump-Poroshenko meeting will be held off until later in the spring. 

    "The topic of Russia and Ukraine is not an easy one for the Trump team, given that it has been used as an instrument by the Democratic Party and hawks among the Republicans to fight Trump," the analyst said. "Now that the new administration is strengthening its positions, I think that a meeting [between Trump and] the Ukrainian President will take place no earlier than the end of March, or even April." 

    "For Trump the priority will be meeting with Putin," Volya concluded.

    Related:

    From Asset to Liability: Kiev Blowing a Gasket Over US's Change in Priorities
    More, More Sanctions! Kiev Going Mad Asking for More Pressure Against Russia
    US Congressman, Poroshenko Discuss Enhancing Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Poroshenko After Talks With Pence: Crimea's Issue Remains Top Priority for US
    McCain Vows to Push for More Anti-Russian Sanctions in Phone Call With Prankster
    Kiev's Peace Trap: Why the Minsk Agreements May Outlast the Ukrainian Government
    Poroshenko Wants Good Relations With Trump After Spending a Year Sabotaging Him
    Tags:
    anticipation, meeting, phone call, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Petro Poroshenko, Russia, United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      it's game-over for the madmen fascist regime in kiev! Trump won't give away taxmoney to the soros-mccain installed puppets.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok