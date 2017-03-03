Register
14:32 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    London, UK

    Refusal to Engage With Russia Not Viable Long-Term Foreign Policy Option for UK

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 9530

    In the follow up to the UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee's (FAC) report on UK-Russian ties, Radio Sputnik interviewed Lord Truscott, witness to the UK Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Select Committee Inquiry on UK-Russian relations on the significance of the document and its positive conclusions.

    On Thursday, the FAC published a report focused on London's relations with Moscow, which stated that "the bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Russia is at its most strained point since the end of the Cold war."

    However the document concluded that "refusal to engage with the Russian Government is not a viable long-term foreign policy option for the UK."

    The lawmakers hence suggest that it is necessary to start a dialogue with Moscow in a number of areas, such as the fight against terrorism, stressing that it is necessary to mend ties between the two nations. At the same time, the FAC proposes that the United Kingdom maintains exerting pressure on Russia against the backdrop of Russia's activities in Syria and the Crimean issue.

    Radio Sputnik interviewed Lord Truscott, witness to the UK Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Select Committee Inquiry on UK-Russian relations on the significance of the document and its positive conclusions.

    "This report is quite significant for three reasons: firstly, because it says that it is important to have a meaningful engagement with Russia. And that has not been the case up to now in terms of recent history," he told Sputnik.

    Then, it says that the Russian Federation is not the UK's enemy.

    It also says that the foreign office has quite clearly lost its expertise on Russia and that it has no clue what wants to achieve through a relationship with Russia.

    Lord Truscott also said that the report puts forward a number of positive ideas about how this relationship can be improved and rejuvenated. And it is time that the government took notice because "it is time to engage with Russia rather than just disparage."

    World's cities. London
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Bridge Building Time: Parliament Report Urges London to Revise Its Russian Policy
    The report also considered certain issues of a particular concern to Russia.

    "There was a debate about the role of NATO in the Committee and they did take Russia's concerns into account about NATO's expansion and on whether there had been a promise that the alliance would not expand and whether there were any treaty agreements to that affect." Lord Truscott said.

    "From the perspective of Russia, western powers took advantage of a period of relative Russian weakness under Boris Yeltsin in the decade following the collapse of the Soviet Union to enlarge both the European Union and NATO," says the Conclusion and Recommendations section of the document.

    "From the perspective of western European countries and the United States, membership of political or economic alliances is a matter for sovereign decisions by the applicant countries if they meet the criteria for membership, and Russia can have no veto on such matters," it further stated.

    "The committee came down on the side of saying that there had not been any specific promises for NATO not to expand but that was certainly not my understanding. I don't think that NATO's expansion has been particularly helpful in terms of improving relations with Russia," Lord Truscott said to Sputnik.

    UK
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    UK FAC Report Shows Split in UK Leadership, Pursuance of Own Policy Amid Brexit
    The western powers, he said, have "missed the trick" after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. In the early 1990s former US Secretary of State James Baker suggested that Russia should become a member of NATO. Then President Putin himself seemed to toy with the idea at one stage, he added. But the opportunity to incorporate Russia into a Euro-Atlantic security structures was missed.

    Instead, he noted, a huge mistake was made though initially marginalizing Russia and then later treating it as an adversary. The West should have insured that it works with Russia and should have encouraged it to become part of international institutions, part of the global security architecture rather than leaving it outside, he noted.

    Lord Truscott also commented on the issue of anti-Russian sanctions. The report, he said, made a point of noting that sanctions are not effective in changing Russia's policy and that we should stop accusing Russia of, for example, committing war crimes in Syria where there is absolutely no evidence according to the Committee.

    The Houses of Parliament are seen during sunrise in London March 30, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    UK Report on Russia Provides No 'Evidence of Thaw in London's Policy'
    "In Syria, UK Government officials have accused Russia of committing war crimes but have not published evidence to support their claims," the document says.

    "…if the Government continues to allege that Russia has committed war crimes in Syria without providing a basis for its charge, it risks bolstering the Kremlin’s narrative that Russia is held to unfair double standards by hostile and hypocritical western powers."

    Lord Truscott therefore suggested that there must be other pathways to re-building the relationship with Russia apart from sanctions.

    "The sanctions are counterproductive and ineffective. One way to improve Anglo-Russian relations is to scrap the sanctions against Russia," he concluded.

    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, bilateral relations, report, UK Foreign Office, House of Commons, Lord Truscott, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok