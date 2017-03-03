Register
    A family group walk past a UK Independence Party (UKIP) campaign poster for their candidate UKIP Leader Paul Nuttall following the result of the by-election for the Stoke-on-Trent Central constituency in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on February 24, 2017 which returned a victory for the Labour Party candidate

    UK Labour Party Loses Nearly 26,000 Members Since Summer 2016

    Nearly 26,000 members left the UK Labour Party since last summer and the number of lawmakers leaving the party in 2016 was more than the previous six years combined, according to local media.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nearly 26,000 members have left the UK Labour Party since last summer with more than three-quarters of those who left the party in 2016 having joined it after the 2015 general election, the Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing leaked data.

    According to the newspaper, the number of lawmakers leaving the party in 2016 was more than the previous six years combined.

    The Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn listens to a speech on the first day of the Labour Party conference, in Liverpool, Britain September 25, 2016.
    Corbyn the Terrible: UK Labour Party Leader Damned in Poll
    Over 15,465 have quit since the middle of December, reducing Labour's membership to 528,180 last month, the newspaper reported.

    Jeremy Corbyn was elected as the party's leader in September 2015 after the Labour's defeat in the May 2015 general election. In June, 2016, Corbyn faced a motion of no confidence and saw half of the Shadow Cabinet resign in protest to what they claimed was his inability to lead the main opposition party after the Brexit referendum. He refused to resign and participated in the party leadership election in September 2016, winning and remaining the party's leader.

