MOSCOW (Sputnik)US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft is in everyday contact with his Russian colleagues, interactions between the United States and Russia are ongoing, the US embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Ambassador Tefft engages with his counterparts every day and on all manner of issues. There are ongoing exchanges and interactions between the United States and Russia, between our two governments, and between our two peoples," the embassy said, commenting on a meeting of Tefft with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

