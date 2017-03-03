Afghan, Russian Presidents May Meet at SCO Summit in June - Foreign Minister

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Afghan President Ashraf Ghani may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani told Sputnik.

"I hope it happens as soon as possible. I think the next one is in Astana in June. We look forward to that meeting, yes," Rabbani said, when asked whether Putin and Ghani could meet at the SCO summit.