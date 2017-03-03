Moscow Advises US Troops to Commemorate Allies Who Died Fighting Nazis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Embassy of Poland in the United States said on its Twitter account on Monday that thousands of people, including American military personnel stationed in Poland, took part in memorial runs across the country to honor the anti-communist Polish resistance movements . Resistance to the Soviet Union, a then-US ally in the anti-Hitler coalition, was one of the key objectives when the groups were originally formed.

​"We could not but pay attention to the fact that US servicemen who have recently arrived in Poland and the Baltics have already had time to participate in ‘historic action’ of a distinctly anti-Russian character. In particular, this concerns the memorial run in memory of the so-called ‘cursed soldiers’ – members of the Polish anti-communist underground movement who fired in the backs of Red Army soldiers who freed their country of Nazism," Zakharova said on Thursday.

She also mentioned the fact that US and Estonian servicemen participated in the so-called "march to the East" after which they took pictures with the Ivangorod Fortress overlooking the Narva River in the background. The Nazi Germany took control of the fortress during World War II and used it to host prisoner of war camps.

"We are convinced that such dubious actions, in the least, cast a shadow on the history of the joint struggle of the US and the USSR against the Nazis. It would be better if, instead of participating in such propaganda campaigns, Americans found an opportunity to pay tribute to their allies in the anti-Hitler coalition," Zakharova stressed.

US Army Europe spokesperson Steven Lamb told Sputnik on Thursday that participation of US soldiers in events in Poland commemorating the resistance fighters against the Soviet Union’s Army is a routine matter.

The resistance movements in Poland were established in 1944 but most ceased to exist by the late 1940s.

World War II lasted from 1939 until 1945, involving 61 countries. The Allies of WWII, comprising the Soviet Union, the United States, France and China, among others, fought against the Axis, formed by states including Germany, Japan and Italy.