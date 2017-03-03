Register
05:25 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The official welcome ceremony for the US troops convoy in Zagan, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

    Moscow Advises US Troops to Commemorate Allies Who Died Fighting Nazis

    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Politics
    Get short URL
    14810

    The Russian Foreign Ministry advises US soldiers who have arrived in Poland and the Baltics to commemorate the Allies of the anti-Hitler coalition who died fighting against the Nazis, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

    Monument in Soviet soldiers cementry in Warsaw, Poland.
    © Wikipedia/ sfu
    Bad Record: Poland Sees Most Acts of Vandalism Against Memorials of Soviet Warriors
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Embassy of Poland in the United States said on its Twitter account on Monday that thousands of people, including American military personnel stationed in Poland, took part in memorial runs across the country to honor the anti-communist Polish resistance movements. Resistance to the Soviet Union, a then-US ally in the anti-Hitler coalition, was one of the key objectives when the groups were originally formed.

    ​"We could not but pay attention to the fact that US servicemen who have recently arrived in Poland and the Baltics have already had time to participate in ‘historic action’ of a distinctly anti-Russian character. In particular, this concerns the memorial run in memory of the so-called ‘cursed soldiers’ – members of the Polish anti-communist underground movement who fired in the backs of Red Army soldiers who freed their country of Nazism," Zakharova said on Thursday.

    She also mentioned the fact that US and Estonian servicemen participated in the so-called "march to the East" after which they took pictures with the Ivangorod Fortress overlooking the Narva River in the background. The Nazi Germany took control of the fortress during World War II and used it to host prisoner of war camps.

    "We are convinced that such dubious actions, in the least, cast a shadow on the history of the joint struggle of the US and the USSR against the Nazis. It would be better if, instead of participating in such propaganda campaigns, Americans found an opportunity to pay tribute to their allies in the anti-Hitler coalition," Zakharova stressed.

    Monument in Soviet soldiers cementry in Warsaw, Poland.
    © Wikipedia/ sfu
    Poland Sees Soviet Soldiers Monuments as Symbols of Totalitarian Past - Envoy
    US Army Europe spokesperson Steven Lamb told Sputnik on Thursday that participation of US soldiers in events in Poland commemorating the resistance fighters against the Soviet Union’s Army is a routine matter.

    The resistance movements in Poland were established in 1944 but most ceased to exist by the late 1940s.

    World War II lasted from 1939 until 1945, involving 61 countries. The Allies of WWII, comprising the Soviet Union, the United States, France and China, among others, fought against the Axis, formed by states including Germany, Japan and Italy.

    Related:

    Germany in Shock as US Tennis Plays Nazi-Era Anthem at Fed Cup Match
    German Lawmakers Move To Halt Federal Funding for Neo-Nazis
    Russian Foreign Ministry Outraged by Poland's Treatment of Soviet Monuments
    Moscow Calls on Poland to Bring to Justice Soviet Soldiers Graves Vandals
    Poland to Spend $377,000 on Removing Soviet War Memorials
    Tags:
    commemoration, communism, nazism, Poland, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Hermes
      The defeat of the nazi's was also the start of the islamization of europe and the slow but certain extermination of it's people. The present shows europeans that history is just a great big lie.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok