03:54 GMT +303 March 2017
    A U.S. border patrol vehicle drives along the border wall between Mexico and the United States in San Ysidro, California, U.S.

    Trump Administration Finds Only $20 Million in Spare Funds for Border Wall

    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Politics
    111924

    The wall that President Trump wishes to erect along the US-Mexico border has slammed into a financial barrier. A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) document claims that, thus far, just $20 million of the wall’s estimated $12-25 billion price tag has been made available through ‘existing funds and resources.’

    Trump's January executive order to finance the border wall was quickly followed by questions of how the structure would be paid for. The White House claimed that it would get the project off the ground with unallocated DHS funds.

    "There are a lot of funding mechanisms that can be used. At this point, his [Trump's] goal was to get the project started as quickly as possible using existing funds and resources that the Department [of Homeland Security] currently has," said White House press secretary Sean Spicer on January 25.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    US Vice President Pence Reiterates Mexico to Pay for Border Wall

    The DHS 2016 fiscal year budget was $41.2 billion, but they only sought funds from their $376 million budget for border security fencing, infrastructure and technology. If the DHS wishes to repurpose funding from other areas, they must first receive Congressional approval.

    The border wall is to be built in three progressively-larger stages, the first of which would spend $360 million to cover 26 miles of high-risk area near cities like San Diego, California, and El Paso, Texas. But according to the DHS document, the $20 million, enough to create prototypes of the wall, is not sufficient to actually begin construction.

    Mexicans join hands to form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Christian Torres
    Over 1,500 Mexicans Protest on US Border Against Trump's Wall Plan

    It is likely that the DHS will first attempt to draw money from other investments and move it toward the construction of the wall. The rest of the funding for the wall will require Congress to appropriate funds. In the past, Trump has asked Congress to pay the cost for the wall, with a promise to make Mexico pay the United States back, at an unspecified later date. 

    There are significant divides among Congressional Republicans regarding support for the wall. House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both have publicly stated their support for it. "This is a national security issue," said Ryan to reporters in January. "We believe that this is urgent… I do believe that we should have a physical barrier at the border."

    But other influential Republicans have questioned a wall's effectiveness. Armed Services Committee chairman John McCain (R-AZ) called it "not a viable option." "If you only build a wall … without using technology, individuals, drones, observations, etc., you're not going to secure the border," he told CNN.

    Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the US-Mexico border on January 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, California
    © AFP 2016/ DAVID MCNEW
    US-Mexico Border Wall Construction 'Way Ahead of Schedule' - Trump

    Other Senators, such as Orrin Hatch (R-UT) and James Lankford (R-OK) have expressed skepticism over claims that Mexico would pay for the wall. Many Republicans have stated that they would only support the plan if the wall's cost is completely offset through the use of spending cuts in other departments.

    Estimates for the wall's cost continues to fluctuate, with $12 billion as the most conservative estimate (from McConnell), and $25 billion as the most liberal (from Bernstein Research). At least 265 businesses have declared themselves 'interested parties' in constructing the wall, most notably defense contractor Raytheon.

    funding, wall construction, border control, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, John McCain, Sean Spicer, Donald Trump
      support
      20 million buys a 1 billion dollar loan guarantee commercially. Packaged with an offer of a future percentage of revenue stream, commercial investors should not be difficult to find. A PPP (public-private partnership) is another everyday method which is used worldwide with great success.

      The WTO is for all intents and purposes toast which means everyone goes back onto the sensible if despised (because it means work and government actions of enforceable probity) harmonized tariff customs revenue system. Therefore even without the immigration issue the fence is therefore a good idea financially.

      If the Feds were serious about making real money from this, they would design the wall with lease-ready offices up three stories on the parapets of the wall on portions of its length or run an aqueduct or fuel line along its length. Even a parallel toll road would work as US 10 is overloaded with traffic and needs another (very roughly) parallel east-west secondary route following the border.

      It is also a big enough project such that the participation of the US Army Corps of Engineers would be required which would reduce costs tenfold. This is a nation security issue, right?

      Then there is the option which even Mexico would approve of and volunteer to help pay for: the Wall serving also as a railbed its full length with TEU turnaround and storage distribution facility, and thus a network of intermodal transport and cargo storage and customs clearance FTZ (Free Trade Zone). Present border facilities which serve this function are already overloaded and rail service east/west is limited now to basically three railbeds. San Diego and Brownsville and all cities in-between would thank President Trump for building such a wall with such facilities including the Mexican cities opposite them. Most importantly from a Mexican standpoint, a facility of this type would aid in making maquiladora operations more efficient.
