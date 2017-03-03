Syrian Opposition’s Moscow Platform Leader Says Talks With HNC ‘Positive’

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The talks were held as various factions within the opposition have unsuccessfully tried to create a united delegation at Geneva talks. On Thursday, the head of the Damascus delegation said that the opposition delegations should unify before direct negotiations with the Syrian government can take place.

"The first meeting of the Moscow and the Riyadh platforms has taken place. It is very important, because up until now, such an event has not happened. The ice is broken. Direct dialogue has started, we were looking each other in the eye. We agreed to continue meetings and to try to find points of mutual agreement," Qadri Jamil told journalists.

He added that the next meeting will take place on Friday but could not say for sure whether an agreement was expected on uniting the opposition delegations.

"It is hard to decide everything in the first meeting, but this meeting was positive, frank, we’ll see what happens next," the leader of the Moscow platform said.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week. The three opposition groups present in Geneva are the High Negotiations Committee, the Moscow platform and the Cairo platform.