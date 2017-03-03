Moscow Calls US Media Reports About Russian Ambassador 'Infamy'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Zakharova believes that the tone of the Western media, describing the contacts of the Russian ambassador with US officials, is disgraceful.

"It is some kind of infamy. What is now happening in the Western media, and particularly in US media, I believe, is manifestation of media vandalism," Zakharova said.

Earlier in the day, the CNN broadcaster cited anonymous US government officials as saying that US intelligence views Kislyak as a "top spy" and "spy-recruiter."

"Honestly, I have only one question: is it the rock bottom, which the Western media hit, or is there still where to dive?… I will reveal a military secret: diplomats are working, and their work consists of making contacts in the host nation."

© REUTERS/ Mike Segar Attorney General Sessions Recuses Himself From Trump Campaign Investigation

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Sessions spoke to Kislyak twice last year while he was a US senator and part of US President Donald Trump's campaign despite denying any contacts with the Russians at his confirmation hearing in January. US Senator Elizabeth Warren has already called on Sessions to resign over the media reports.

In February, US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned amid media questioning his alleged ties to Kislyak, with whom he was reported to have discussed sanctions against Russia, a claim that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov denied on Tuesday.