HNC Hopes 'Russia Will Play an Important Role in Syrian Settlement'

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The HNC delegation hopes that the United States will play a more positive role and Russia will provide more support to the Syrian settlement at Geneva talks, HNC delegation head Nasr Hariri said.

"A peace process to be successful needs a strong international engine. We are waiting to see a positive role from the US administration…. We are also hopeful Russia will play an important role…. We are still waiting for a more positive role and more support," Hariri told reporters.

Eralier in the day, the HNC delegation and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura discussed political transition in Syria and went into details on the issue.

"We have continued our discussions with de Mistura. They all focus on political transition. Today we went into further details," Hariri remerkeds after the meeting.

The next meeting between the HNC and de Mistura, aimed at going into further details, is scheduled for Friday, Hariri added.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva on February 23.