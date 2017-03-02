Syrian Opposition Ready to Take Part in Another Round of Astana Talks

On Wednesday, a source close to the organization of the talks told Sputnik that the third round of Syria reconciliation negotiations in Astana would take place on March 14-15.
"We would first like to know whether it will happen, whether there will be an agreement between the guarantors, Russia and Turkey. If they agree on a date and send us an invitation, we shall take part, god willing," Abu Zeid said.
Astana has already hosted two rounds of negotiations between Damascus and representatives of armed Syrian opposition groups on January 23-24 and on February 15-16. They were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing in the Kazakhstan capital a venue for the Syrian peace talks in addition to Geneva.
