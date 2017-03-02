Russia, Republika Srpska to Continue Trade, Economic Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Republika Srpska will continue cooperation in trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

"We will continue on this path, we will maintain our cooperation in trade, economic and humanitarian spheres," Lavrov said at a meeting with Republika Srpska’s President Milorad Dodik.

© AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski Not Even 'Blood in the Streets of Macedonia' Would Deter NATO From Greater Albania Project

Lavrov expressed hope to discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation in detail and noted that the two sides would stick to the agreements, particularly those securing implementation of the Dayton Accords.

Republika Srpska is one of the two autonomous entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, established in 1995 following a three-year civil war between Serbs, Bosnian Muslims and Croatians that ended in 1995 with a US-brokered peace accord in Dayton, Ohio. The accord aims to promote peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and to defend the regional balance between the country and Republika Srpska.