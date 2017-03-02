Russia Building Relations With Iran on Basis of National Interests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is building relations with Iran on the basis of national interests, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We are developing relations with countries not because someone likes it or not. We proceed from our national interests, from the history of our relations," Zakharova said.

In early February, US President Donald Trump aid Iran was the "number one terrorist state" and the United States would work with Tehran from the position of sanctions. Moscow disagreed with this stance.

His administration announced sanctions Friday against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for allegedly supporting Tehran's ballistic missile program after its latest medium-range ballistic missile test on January 29.