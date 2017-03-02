Register
18:49 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen here on Red Square, Moscow

    With One Year Still to Go, Here Are the Major Achievements of Putin's Third Term

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 356110

    With only one year left until the end of Vladimir Putin's third presidential term, Sputnik sat down with a number of Russian political analysts to talk about the Russian president's major achievements throughout his latest presidency and his possible steps in the year to come.

    February 28, 2017. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zheenbekov at Manas airport.
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Strong Neighbors, Strong Nation: The Real Reason for Putin's Central Asian Tour
    The third presidential term of the Russian leader will be remembered for his successes in the foreign policy arena and for a number of unsolved issues in the country's domestic issues, namely in its economy, Russian political analysts told Sputnik.

    Among President Putin's major achievements, they noted the breakdown of the US monopoly to interpret international law at its own discretion.
    In addition, they said that the Russian leader is now perceived around the world as a value-oriented politician from the conservative wing.

    However they added that the successes in his foreign policy have complicated the implementation of his electoral economic agenda.

    The President, they suggested, will use his remaining year in office to work out a coordinated socio-economic program, facilitate the development of the Russian regions and to further rotate high-ranking personnel.

    Nikolai Mironov, the Director of the Center for Economic and Political Reform points out the evident geopolitical emphasis of Putin's third presidential term. He also singled out some the key accomplishments as well as some complications of the president's foreign policy.

    "The reunification with Crimea, the re-tuning of Russia's foreign policy, attempts to find new partners are among the achievements. Quite complicated relations with the West and the US have forced the president to re-orient his policy towards the eastern partners," he told Sputnik.

    February 28, 2017. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev at the Ala-Archa residence
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin: Any Transition of Power Should Take Place Under Constitution
    "The ongoing Ukrainian conflict and attempts to establish peace in the area portray the president as a peacemaker and as a person who tries to defuse these conflicts while advancing national interests," he said.

    Russian political analyst Dmitry Badovsky of the Moscow-based Institute of Socio-Economic and Political Studies Foundation also called the reunification with Crimea a "conceptual and emotional keynote" of the president's third term.

    He further explained that the scale and the effect of this move gained geopolitical as well as domestic political strategic importance.

    Meanwhile, President of the National Strategy Institute Mikhail Remizov noted in his conversation with Sputnik that during President Putin's third term Russia has become a major league political state, and earned the he right to define the rules of the game in global politics.

    The decision over Crimea and the launch of Russia's campaign in Syria have broken the unspoken rules of the game in the world order, which have been in place since the end of the Cold War, and which gave US the monopoly on political interventions, re-drawing borders, the legitimatization and de-legitimatization of regimes around the word and on the interpretation of international law, he said.

    "Russia has aspired to being a full-fledged sovereignty, not satisfied by a sovereignty of a second-level," he noted.

    He also said that the Russian leader is now perceived in the world as a value-oriented politician from the conservative wing.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    internal affairs, global politics, term, presidency, foreign policy, economy, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok