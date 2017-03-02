Register
18:48 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    February 28, 2017. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zheenbekov at Manas airport.

    Strong Neighbors, Strong Nation: The Real Reason for Putin's Central Asian Tour

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Politics
    Get short URL
    1812110

    This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to Central Asia, meeting with officials in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The Kremlin has also announced plans for the president to visit Turkmenistan in the near future. Geopolitical analyst Rostislav Ischenko explains what's really behind Putin's diplomatic blitz tour of the region.

    On Sunday Putin arrived in the southern Kazakh city of Almaty for an informal meeting with Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev. The next day, the two leaders held an official meeting, after which Putin boarded his plane and flew on to Tajikistan, where he met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe. Putin wrapped up his trip by meeting with Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev in Bishkek on Tuesday.

    February 28, 2017. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev at the Ala-Archa residence
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin Notes Efficiency of Eurasian Union for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
    Also on Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin also had held joint telephone talks with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with Tajik President Rahmon during his visit to Tajikistan. The Turkmen leader extended an invitation for Putin to visit Ashgabat, and the Russian President assured Berdimuhamedov that he would take him up on the offer "in the foreseeable future."

    What was the purpose of Putin's whirlwind diplomatic trip? As geopolitical analyst and Eurasia expert Rostislav Ischenko pointed out, Central Asia has been a consistent priority region for Moscow throughout the Russian President's tenure. "Just last year," he recalled, "Putin paid two visits to Uzbekistan, two visits to Kazakhstan, and received the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in Moscow. That's not even counting the meetings [with Central Asian leaders] in multilateral formats."

    Interestingly, however, news reports on the actual content of this week's talks have been scarce, limited mostly to messages of protocol. No long-awaited bilateral documents were signed, leading to intrigue over the real purpose of Putin's trip. Nevertheless, Ischenko emphasized that even the dry official reports do offer details of some of the important issues which were raised in negotiations. These, he noted, can be chalked down to two basic issues: the economy and security. 

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on the final stop of his three country tour of Central Asia, February 28, 2017.
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on the final stop of his three country tour of Central Asia, February 28, 2017.

    Firstly, in all three countries, Putin and his counterparts raised issues of economic and humanitarian cooperation. In the case of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan this was done within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, and with Tajikistan on a bilateral basis. The expert suggested that "it is safe to say that in Dushanbe, the issue of the EEU was also touched upon, not least because Tajikistan has long been eyeing membership in this integration project, even though it has yet to make a final decision."

    Secondly, Ischenko recalled, security issues were also touched upon in each of the three visits. "Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan each host Russian military bases. They play a decisive role in ensuring the stability and security of the entire Central Asian region. Kazakhstan itself is also an important factor in ensuring the region's military and political stability."

    Astana, Kazakhstan
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Next Round of Syria Talks in Astana to Take Place on March 14-15
    In fact, the analyst noted, beginning in 2016, Kazakhstan's influence began to spread beyond Central Asia, extending into the Middle East as well, particularly after Astana became the host of the inter-Syrian peace talks. President Nazarbayev has taken a personal interest in ensuring the peace talks' success, thus turning Kazakhstan into a global political player. And while it's obvious that Kazakhstan's influence in the Middle East cannot be compared to that of Russia or the United States, Ischenko stressed that "it is definitely greater than the vast majority of EU countries, with the possible exceptions of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom…"

    Security Cooperation: Central Asian Anti-Terrorist Cordon

    Ischenko noted that so far as the issue of security is concerned, "things are more or less clear. Even though Central Asian authorities periodically attempt to use the presence of Russian military bases on their territory as a bargaining chip for economic preferences, everyone understands perfectly well that it would be suicidal to actually demand their withdrawal."

    Russian forces on the territory of the 201st military base in Tajikistan. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Russian forces on the territory of the 201st military base in Tajikistan. File photo

    Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, in particular, are literally on the frontline of the battle against Islamist fundamentalism, coming out of instability-prone Afghanistan, along with the associated problem of drug trafficking. "These countries' military and security capabilities fall far short of the scale of the threat," Ischenko stressed. Accordingly, he noted, "without Russian military support, they would risk being crushed almost immediately."

    Syrian army soldiers stand on the ruins of the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate (File)
    © AP Photo/ Omar Sanadiki
    Just a Question of Time: Syrian Army Fights Daesh for Re-Liberation of Palmyra (VIDEO)
    Syria, the expert noted, is a perfect example of the capabilities of Islamist radicals to destroy fragile state structures. And that country, he added, was even more stable than some Central Asian governments before the incursion by the Islamist fundamentalists.

    Kazakhstan is also perfectly aware of the threat it would face if the Tajik-Kyrgyz anti-terrorism wall were to fall, according to Ischenko. "Kazakhstan's armed forces are not powerful enough to provide reliable defense of its long southern borders," he noted. Moscow, therefore, is also fully aware of the threat posed by radicalism, and of Kazakhstan's role, in turn, as a thousands-of-kilometers-wide shield of Russia's soft southern underbelly.

    Given this situation, the analyst stressed that it makes sense for Russia and the Central Asian states to be firmly interlinked on security matters; "the security of one state is impossible to achieve without ensuring the security of all states."

    Army Special Forces Scorpion soldiers and civilians at the airport during the 10th anniversary celebrations of the CSTO Russian air base opening in the town of Kant.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pirogov
    Army Special Forces "Scorpion" soldiers and civilians at the airport during the 10th anniversary celebrations of the CSTO Russian air base opening in the town of Kant.

    "The membership of all four of these countries in the Collective Security Treaty Organization is proof of this fact," Ischenko added. Today, he noted, the main challenge for Moscow and for Putin is to increase Central Asia's multilateral cooperation within the CSTO, and to rely less on the kinds of bilateral security cooperation these countries are used to.

    The Economic Front: EEU as Russia's Geopolitical Centerpiece

    On the economic front, more work remains to be done, Ischenko admitted. "After the first successes in the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union, its members faced a mismatch between expectations and reality. The cumulative economic effects of integration remain far below the anticipated gains. Inter-union trade, while not falling in commodity terms…has also failed to grow." 

    Eurasia
    © Wikipedia
    Eurasia Integration: A Three-Speed Affair
    Kyrgyz authorities have complained that the EEU has not solved its problems, including the socially explosive problem of youth unemployment. Tajikistan, the analyst noted, "is also questioning the wisdom of joining the economic union, especially since in many respects, its bilateral agreements with Russia give it more opportunities than those it can get by joining the EEU."

    During his visit to the region this week, Putin appeared to make some small concessions on economic and social issues to Russia's Central Asian partners. This included amending a EEU agreement on the provision of technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan, discussing the possibility of increasing the number of permits for Tajik guest workers, and quotas for Tajik students studying in Russian universities, and signing an agreement on cooperation between the Kyrgyz Health Ministry and Russia's consumer rights watchdog.

    General view of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Maxim Shipenkov, pool
    General view of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia. File photo

    "Ideally," Ischenko noted, "it would be better to make do without these kinds of concessions, especially on a bilateral basis, instead of solving issues using a multilateral format. But Moscow sees the EEU as an essential integrative project, which cannot afford to fail." If this were to happen, "not only Moscow's influence in Central Asia, but its space for geopolitical maneuver would decline considerably."

    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2016/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    No Grandmaster Standoff: Russia and China 'Pursue Same Goals' in Central Asia
    "Factually," the analyst explained, "the challenge today is to make the EEU attractive and effective in solving the problems faced by Kyrgyzstan, which has already joined, in order to attract Tajikistan as well. After that, it will be possible to consider the full economic integration of Central Asia as a whole. This is an issue of fine-tuning. Today, it cannot be resolved merely at the expert level. Therefore, the answers to fundamental questions, and solutions to the most pressing problems, must be resolved in direct communication with other presidents."

    That communication, both on economic and security matters, was ensured for by Putin's Central Asian trip.

    Related:

    Putin: 'Integration Processes on Post-Soviet Area Natural, Extremely Useful'
    Putin Accepts Invitation to Visit Turkmenistan in 'Foreseeable Future' - Kremlin
    Putin Calls for New Incentives in Russia-Tajikistan Trade, Economic Cooperation
    Russia, Tajikistan to Continue Efforts to Ensure Stability in Central Asia
    No Grandmaster Standoff: Russia and China 'Pursue Same Goals' in Central Asia
    Eurasia Integration: A Three-Speed Affair
    Putin Notes Efficiency of Eurasian Union for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
    Russian, Kazakh Presidents Meet Informally in Almaty
    Putin: Russia, Kyrgyzstan to Strengthen Military Ties, Moscow May Close Its Base
    Tags:
    state visit, visit, geopolitics, diplomacy, Eurasian Economic Union, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Vladimir Putin, Almazbek Atambayev, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Emomali Rahmon, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Kazakhstan, Russia, Central Asia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok