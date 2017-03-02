'Unhealthy Fantasies': Moscow Dismisses Claims of Building Taliban Training Base

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Some Afghan media outlets have circulated reports, citing police in the Afghan province of Kunduz, alleging the construction of a training base for Taliban militants in northern Afghanistan by Russia.

"I think, these are some really unhealthy fantasies, to say the least," ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly news briefing.

Zakharova reiterated that Moscow does not provide any assistance to Taliban.

"There are occasional contacts aimed at ensuring security of Russian citizens in Afghanistan, as well as at stimulating the process of national reconciliation," Zakharova added.

