UK Report on Russia Provides No 'Evidence of Thaw in London's Policy'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the FAC published a report about London's relations with Moscow. The parliamentary report warned against potential non-engagement with Russia, adding that it was necessary to be engaged in a dialogue on a number of issues.

"The report does not prove any evidence of thaw in London's policy toward Russia. In practice, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK House of Commons is the only institution in the United Kingdom which recently supports the renewal of dialogue and cooperation with Russia again and again," Pushkov said.

He added there was still hope that the report could have a "certain influence" on UK policy.

According to the lawmaker, the committee supports the position that London should not ignore relations with Russia, but the incumbent UK cabinet does not share this point of view.

He added that the report contained a number of controversial statements, but it also included "positive view" that contradicted the statements of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as well as of the UK Defense Ministry.

Earlier in February, the Russian Foreign Ministry said UK media launched a coordinated attack on Sputnik news agency.