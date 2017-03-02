Russia Doubts Syrian Opposition's Ability to Negotiate - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow doubts the ability of some members of the Syrian opposition at the Geneva talks to negotiate, primarily the representatives of the High Negotiations Committee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We state with regret that the degree of negotiability of representatives of the Syrian opposition has been questionable over the first days of dialogue … The so-called Riyadh High Negotiations Committee is refusing to cooperate with the Moscow and Cairo platforms equally, practically sabotaging full-scale dialogue," she told a briefing.