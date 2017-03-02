Register
15:46 GMT +302 March 2017
    View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Big Moskvoretsky Bridge

    Kremlin Urges to Ignore US Media Allegations of Russian Ambassador's "Spy" Role

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Politics
    0 5930

    The Kremlin spokesman called for ignoring media speculations alleging the Moscow's ambassador to the United States was a "top spy".

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged on Thursday to pay no mind to media reports citing unnamed sources which claim that Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak could be a spy and a recruiter.

    "These are once again anonymous media speculations which constantly work up this situation. The only thing that can be offered to all in this situation is simply not to respond to these anonymous, unfounded false stories, and be guided only by official statements," Peskov told reporters.

    The CNN broadcaster cited anonymous US government officials as saying earlier Thursday that US intelligence views Kislyak as a "top spy" and "spy-recruiter."

    View of the Kremlin and St. Basil Cathedral
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Moscow Avoids Entering 'Emotionally Charged Atmosphere' Around US Attorney General
    The Kremlin does not know about meetings of Kislyak with US Attorney General Jeff Sessions when the latter was a senator, Peskov said.

    The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Sessions spoke to Kislyak twice last year while he was a US senator and part of US President Donald Trump's campaign despite denying any contacts with the Russians at his confirmation hearing in January.

    Related:

    Kremlin Unaware of Reported US 'Plan' for Crimea, Sanctions
    Kremlin Explains Why Russia, US Are 'Losing Time'
    Flynn's Resignation Internal US Matter, Merits No Further Comment - Kremlin
    Kremlin: Premature to Assess Trajectory of Russian-US Ties in Trump Era
    Tags:
    Dmitry Peskov, Sergei Kislyak, United States, Russia
