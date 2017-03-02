Syrian Opposition’s HNC Hopes For Constructive Results of Geneva Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The HNC delegation held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov at the Russian mission at the United Nations in Geneva on Wednesday.

"We are very glad to participate in this meeting. We all would like it to be held long time ago," Kodmani told journalists, adding "we hope that we will have constructive results that would lead to renewed relations with Russia, those kind of relations we used to have long time ago."

The deputy head of the HNC delegation thanked Russia for guaranteeing a ceasefire in civil-war-torn Syria.

"We do really appreciate that change in your position towards our problem, which started in Astana, and your announcement on guarantying the cease-fire agreement. We believe that you will be able to achieve that," Kodmani said.

The Wednesday meeting with Gatilov was attended by HNC delegation head Nasr Hariri, his deputy Yahya Kodmani, vice-president of the National Coalition of the Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces Abdul Hakim Bashar, member of the group Monzer Makhous, as well as some generals of the Free Syrian Army. Mohammed Alloush, a delegation member and Jaysh al-Islam militant group leader did not attend the meeting.

The fourth round of the UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura initially defined three "baskets" of talks — governance, constitution and elections.

According to de Mistura, Thursday will be an important day of the talks as the HNC has already expressed willingness to hold in-depth discussions on all items of the agenda, while the government is yet to clarify its stance on the issue.