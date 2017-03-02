Register
00:36 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Luxembourgish Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

    Luxembourg Foreign Minister: Poland Can Be EU Member No Longer

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 18130

    Luxembourg’s foreign minister has called into question Poland’s presence in the European Union, suggesting that under current leadership, Warsaw would not be allowed membership into the union if they applied today.

    Luxembourgish politician Jean Asselborn said that Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, wants to "create a right-wing conservative social order based on nationality," and claimed that Poland "no longer respects the Copenhagen criteria that the country had to meet before EU accession…The government in Poland is more and more involved in restricting the rule of law." 

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during his state-of-the-nation address in Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: 'Too Much Ethnic Mixing Causes Trouble'

    Kaczynski is also not supporting European Council President Donald Tusk’s bid for a second term.

    Asselborn told Die Welt, "We cannot accept the founding principles of the EU being violated," and, "[Those] who build fences against refugees like Hungary does, or who violate press freedom and judicial independence, should be excluded temporarily or forever from the EU."

    There has been turbulence in the union since the UK voted to leave the continental body in June 2016, as Viktor Orban has decried Belgium’s eurocrats for their immigration policies.

    While speaking at the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry earlier this year, Orban said that Budapest, "cannot risk changing the fundamental ethnic character of the country…That would not enhance the value of the country but downgrade it instead, and toss it into chaos," because healing the economy would require "ethnic homogeneity."

    Orban, who was the only European leader to publicly support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, added, "too much mixing causes trouble." 

    From left, NATO Secretary General, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watch a fly-past by NATO air forces planes during the NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, July 8, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Poland's Kaczynski Drops 'Nuclear EU' Bombshell on Eve of Merkel's Visit to Warsaw

    Hungary has also been the target of Asselborn’s criticism, with the politician calling for Budapest’s suspension from the EU in September 2016 for treating refugees like “animals” and violating the “core values” of the bloc.

    Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded saying, "Only Hungarians have the right to decide who they wish to live with."

    Asselborn is concerned about the rightward shift in European politics, and recently told German news outlet Der Tagesspiegel that politicians like France’s Marie Le Pen, who speak of breaking from the political establishment as a cover for right-wing nationalism, are bad for the region.

    Referencing Trump’s "America First" policy, he said, "What (Le Pen) is promising cannot work. Their 'France first' mantra is all too similar to another motto we’ve have heard a lot of recently. But if we want to survive globalisation we need European cooperation and no isolation."

    Related:

    Struggling France Turning Into Threat for the Entire European Union
    Lithuania Should Continue 'Anchoring' Itself in the European Union, NATO
    Brexit: EU Chief Donald Tusk Warns of 'Disintegration' of European Union
    European Journalists Union Condemns Ankara's Crackdown on Freedoms
    Brexit Bombshell: Chaos as UK Votes to Quit European Union
    Tags:
    rightwing sentiment, Refugee, EU admission, Immigration, European Union, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Viktor Orban, Jean Asselborn, Europe, France, Hungary, Poland, Luxembourg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Friend in Need
    Trump's Vice Grip
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok