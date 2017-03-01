UN Envoy for Syria to Brief Security Council on Syria Talks on March 8

© REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse Russia Offers HNC to Continue Cooperation on Ceasefire Implementation

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — A Sputnik correspondent reported that de Mistura has arrived at the hotel where Syria opposition's High Negotiations Committee representatives are staying to meet with the delegation.

"The political [meeting of Security Council] is due on the 8th of March, Mr. de Mistura will report back on the Geneva talks that are ongoing," Rycroft told reporters.

The HNC met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov earlier in the day. They discussed with Gatilov how the three baskets of issues for the talks — governance, constitution and elections — should be discussed. HNC insists it should not be a parallel discussion.

Damascus delegation wants to include counterterrorism as a priority and as the forth 'basket' for the talks.