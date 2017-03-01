Moscow: Syrian Opposition Not Ready Yet to Be Presented as United Delegation

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Gatilov said that the HNC is not the only one platform presented at the talks, adding that there is no confidence that a unified delegation will be formed any time soon.

"We called for it and said that the HNC is an important element in the negotiations process, but not the only one, since there are other platforms, namely Moscow and Cairo platforms, which are represented in Geneva, and even offered to meet with the colleagues to discuss the possibility of creation of a common opposition platform. But I felt that there was no such intention and confidence that it could be achieved as yet," Gatilov told reporters.

Gatilov noted that the resumption of the Geneva talks would depend on the result of the upcoming consultations in Astana.

"Resumption of the Geneva round of talks on March 20 is possible, but all will depend on the outcome of the fresh Astana consultations," Gatilov said.

A new meeting in Astana on Syria is expected on March 14, according to Sputnik's sources.

Earlier in the day, the HNC delegation arrived at the Russian mission at the United Nations in Geneva to hold a meeting with the Russian side, which lasted for two hours.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva on Thursday.