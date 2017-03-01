Syrian HNC Cannot Fuse With Other Opposition Groups Amid Differences - Delegate

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The delegate said that disagreements between the opposition factions don't allow them to unify and be presented at the talks as unified delegation at the talks.

"The problem that we do not agree on is that they [the Russian officials] consider that we have to be a unified delegation. We said we are open to others, but there are some disagreements between us. You cannot compare our HNC with the Moscow platform, for example," Makhous said.

"Anyway, we are ready to coordinate with other platforms, we agreed to do that with Cairo. But there cannot be a fusion between us," he added.

During the meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, the Syrian HNC delegates expressed desire to address each issue on the agenda of Geneva talks separately and solve it one after another, according to Makhous.

"We underlined that political transition is our first objective, our priority. Other issues could also be discussed, but not at the same time, we insist on sequence of discussions," he said.

The three baskets for the talks are governance, constitution and elections. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura suggests parallel discussion of the issues.