Register
23:05 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A worker arranges flags of Serbia and EU on a lamppost in Belgrade (File)

    Serbia Reaffirms Commitment to 'European Path', Seeks EU Membership

    © AFP 2016/ ALEXA STANKOVIC
    Politics
    Get short URL
    19411

    Serbia's prime minister reiterated the country's EU membership aspirations.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Serbia remains committed to the "European path" and will continue seeking the EU membership, country's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday.

    "Serbia is on the European path because we believe we belong to that type of society and we would like to join the countries that believe in democracy, private entrepreneurship and human rights, although I know there will always be many objections to our behaviour and many requests," Vucic said at a meeting with members of the Working Party on Enlargement of the Council of the EU (COELA) and representatives of the Council of the EU and the European Commission, as quoted by the government press service.

    Russian MIGs with Serbian pilots painted on them
    © Photo: Facebook/ Студенти за истину
    Yugoslavia Bombings' Victims May Be Painted on Russia-Donated MiG Fighters to Serbia as a Hint to NATO
    Vucic noted that the presence of ambassadors of the COELA member states indicated that the European Union supported the EU enlargement process and expressed hope that participants of the meeting held in Belgrade would have "clear answers to all their questions."

    Serbia officially applied for EU membership on December 22, 2009 and became an official candidate two years later. The Balkan country has so far opened only eight of the 35 chapters needed for accession to the European Union, including two opened earlier this week while two chapters have already been closed.

    Related:

    Serbia Forced to Sacrifice Territory, Relations With Russia for EU Membership
    EU Support of Kosovo Won't Force Serbia Recognize its Independence - Belgrade
    EU Concerned Over Serbia-Kosovo Tensions Following Stopped Train Incident
    Serbian PM Storms Out of Brussels EU Negotiations Amid Croatian Obstruction
    Tags:
    European Union, Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Friend in Need
    Trump's Vice Grip
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok