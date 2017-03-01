Serbia Reaffirms Commitment to 'European Path', Seeks EU Membership

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Serbia remains committed to the "European path" and will continue seeking the EU membership, country's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday.

"Serbia is on the European path because we believe we belong to that type of society and we would like to join the countries that believe in democracy, private entrepreneurship and human rights, although I know there will always be many objections to our behaviour and many requests," Vucic said at a meeting with members of the Working Party on Enlargement of the Council of the EU (COELA) and representatives of the Council of the EU and the European Commission, as quoted by the government press service.

Vucic noted that the presence of ambassadors of the COELA member states indicated that the European Union supported the EU enlargement process and expressed hope that participants of the meeting held in Belgrade would have "clear answers to all their questions."

Serbia officially applied for EU membership on December 22, 2009 and became an official candidate two years later. The Balkan country has so far opened only eight of the 35 chapters needed for accession to the European Union, including two opened earlier this week while two chapters have already been closed.