Meeting With Syrian Opposition HNC 'Constructive' - Russia's Deputy FM

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov described his Wednesday meeting with Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation at the current round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva as "constructive".

"We have made all efforts on our part to ensure continuation of intra-Syrian talks under UN aegis," Gatilov said.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.