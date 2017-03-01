Meeting With Syrian Opposition HNC 'Constructive' - Russia's Deputy FM

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov described his Wednesday meeting with Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation at the current round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva as "constructive".
"We have made all efforts on our part to ensure continuation of intra-Syrian talks under UN aegis," Gatilov said.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete i still do not trust the Saud Family.
American Socialist
- the family ought to have the kneepad trademarked, as they are always bending over for Uncle Sam.