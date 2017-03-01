Register
18:32 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses the Syrian invitees in the presence of members of the UN Security Council and the International Syria Support Group in the context of the resumption of intra-Syrian talks at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 23, 2017

    Geneva: Opposition Pushing Ahead With Creation of Interim Government in Syria

    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    439914

    The Syrian opposition is seeking to form an interim government in the country, National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces' member, Mohammed al-Shemali told Sputnik. According to al-Shemali, this requirement is a top priority for the opposition at the Geneva talks.

    The Syrian opposition sees the creation of an interim government as its top priority, National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces' member, Mohammed al-Shemali, told Sputnik Turkiye.

    "Twenty representatives from the Syrian opposition are participating in the Geneva talks. On the part of the official [Syrian] government 11 people are involved. Nothing definite can yet be said. We have yet to start a full discussion, only some general points have been considered. It is unclear for how many days the negotiations will go on, they could be suspended tomorrow or on any other day. We demand the creation of an interim government [in Syria] at these talks. This is our basic requirement," al-Shemali said.

    Intra-Syria peace talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria at the Palais des Nations in Geneva
    © AFP 2016/ POOL
    Creating Joint Syrian Opposition Delegation in Geneva Impossible – Kurdish Politician
    Al-Shemali noted that the UN, in contrast, proposes to determine a transition period and calls upon the warring parties to hold snap elections.

    "The other party [the UN] demands a transition period, a Constitution and elections," the opposition representative said, "Our top priority is the formation of an interim government [in the first place]. Time will tell whether or not we will achieve our goal."

     According to al-Shemali, the Syrian government is "unwilling" to seek new ways to settle the crisis.

    "What the [Syrian] authorities are pushing ahead with is the cessation of hostilities and the continuation of the mutual ceasefire regime," he said, expressing skepticism regarding the prospects of the Geneva talks.

    He added that the opposition has not yet held "direct negotiations" with the Assad government. However, according to al-Shemali, the opposition representatives have confirmed their readiness to talk to the official Syrian government directly.

    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses the Syrian invitees in the presence of members of the UN Security Council and the International Syria Support Group in the context of the resumption of intra-Syrian talks at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses the Syrian invitees in the presence of members of the UN Security Council and the International Syria Support Group in the context of the resumption of intra-Syrian talks at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 23, 2017

    For his part, Abdul Hakim Bashar, vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, told Sputnik that the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) will hold talks Wednesday evening with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov.

    Bashar revealed that the HNC will focus on three major issues- the ceasefire, a possible attack on Ghouta, and the political solution for Syria.

    On February 28, the Astana platform members of the Syrian opposition told Sputnik that they were going to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Gatilov the next day.

    "We will discuss three topics with the Russians — the ceasefire, a planned attack on Ghouta, and the political solution," Bashar said.

    Members of the Syria's regime-tolerated opposition Randa Kassis gestures during a press conference following a new round of negotiations of peace talks on Syria at the United Nations Office in Geneva on March 23, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Syrian Opposition to Meet Russian Deputy FM in Geneva
    "On the ceasefire, we will seek guarantees from Russia and Turkey. We want them to do what they have committed themselves to… Concerning Ghouta, we have information that the [Assad] government is planning an attack on [it]. We want to prevent it," he told Sputnik.

    However, while endorsing Ankara's efforts to defeat Daesh (ISIS/ISIL), the HNC opposes the presence of any other foreign powers, including Russia and Iran, in the country.

    "As long as the Turks are fighting ISIS [Daesh], it's good for the Syrian people," Bassam Barabandi, a political advisor to the HNC, told Sputnik Tuesday, claiming that neither Russia nor Iran were targeting Daesh.

    "We always prefer to have the Syrian national forces fight ISIS [Daesh]," he added. "We don't need any foreign powers."

    Astana, Kazakhstan
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Astana May Host Technical Talks on Syria After Geneva Negotiations
    Meanwhile, political observers highlight that the major obstacle to progress at the Geneva talks is that there is no consensus among various opposition groups involved in the negotiations.

    "It is difficult to create a joint opposition delegation because each platform differs from the others," Kurdish politician and member of the Syrian Democratic Council opposition party Reyzan Heidu told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "The creation of the joint delegation under the common platform and with same thoughts… is at the moment impossible," he said.

    To add insult to injury, the Syrian Kurds, the largest ethnic minority in Syria, have yet to be invited to the talks.

    "We have always advocated and continue to advocate the Syrian Kurds' participation in the [Syrian] negotiations," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Alexei Borodavkin told reporters at the beginning of the Geneva talks.

    Semyon Bagdasarov, Head of the Center for Middle Eastern and Central Asian Studies, echoes Borodavkin.

    "This is a real military force, which holds the key not only to 70 percent of the Syrian-Turkish border, but also to the water resources of the Euphrates River, which is crucial for Syria. Negotiations without [the Syrian Kurds] will prove futile," Bagdasarov told RIA Novosti, commenting on the matter.

    On the other hand, it is equally important not to allow Islamist extremist groups banned by the UN Security Council to penetrate into the negotiations.

    "We cannot allow for extremist circles from organizations banned by the [UN] Security Council to leak into this political process," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday, "I hope that the Geneva format will not be disrupted, and just like the Astana format, it will continue to play an important role in promoting the Syrian settlement." 

    Related:

    Syrian Opposition Member Says Geneva Talks May Bear Fruit If De Mistura Resigns
    Deputy UN Envoy for Syria Ramzy Arrives at Geneva Talks to Meet HNC Delegation
    Moscow Opposition Group to Meet With Russian Officials at Geneva Talks Wednesday
    HNC Explains Why Syrian Opposition Groups Failed to Unify at Geneva Talks
    Arabic Media Reporters, HNC Delegates Clash at Presser at Geneva Talks on Syria
    Russian Officials Arrive in Geneva Which Hosts Syria Peace Talks
    Tags:
    intra-Syrian talks, Syrian Kurds, Syrian ceasefire, Syrian peace talks, Daesh, United Nations, Reyzan Heidu, Bashar al-Assad, Gennady Gatilov, Sergei Lavrov, Turkey, Syria, Russia, Damascus, Geneva
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Andrew J
      Terrorist opposition should not be at the talks.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      "A house divided against itself cannot stand." The opposition does not want to be reconciled to anything constructive including a Constitution, voting privileges for all, a continuation of Assad, a statehood that has boundaries, or reason. It wants a transfer of all power for the sake of the natural wealth. They want what even Saudi Arabia cannot offer; natural transitions without all the drama. The opposition is all about drama, for the sake of wealth which has never belonged to a few but for all. Gadhafi proved that a social Monarchy can work, and they expect it to under a few, the few that will hold all the high profile credit cards.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Friend in Need
    Trump's Vice Grip
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok