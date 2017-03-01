Register
    Geneva police patrol in front of the hotel where the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) stays ahead of the start of a new round of Syria Peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 12, 2016

    Syria's HNC Focused on Political Transition at Meeting With de Mistura

    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    Head of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee delegation to the Geneva talks Nasr Hariri said that political transition was the main issue of the meeting of the HNC with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) – The Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee delegation to the Geneva talks focused on the issues of political transition at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, head of the delegation Nasr Hariri said Wednesday.

    HNC and de Mistura met earlier in the day.

    "We had a lengthy discussion with de Mistura and his team. The main issue that we discussed was political transition. Of course it's a long issue, and it needs several meetings to discuss it, but it was a good start…. Political transition is a key to lead us to a stable Syria and tackle the issue of terrorism," Hariri told reporters.

    "We will continue discussing this topic as long as de Mistura and his team is serious about looking into the issue of political solution," he said.

    Tags:
    Intra-Syria talks, Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Nasr Hariri, Staffan de Mistura, Geneva, Syria
      avatar
      cast235
      DE MISTURA is a HIGH NEGOTIATIONS SOLD PIG.

      Geneva never was fair is a political forum of WEST.

      HNC is the RIYADH MOUTH PIECE. Why Saudi that sent Wahhabi's with Clinton to hire ex SADDAM generals, should now be at GENEVA?
