Syria's HNC Focused on Political Transition at Meeting With de Mistura

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee delegation to the Geneva talks focused on the issues of political transition at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, head of the delegation Nasr Hariri said Wednesday.

HNC and de Mistura met earlier in the day.

"We had a lengthy discussion with de Mistura and his team. The main issue that we discussed was political transition. Of course it's a long issue, and it needs several meetings to discuss it, but it was a good start…. Political transition is a key to lead us to a stable Syria and tackle the issue of terrorism," Hariri told reporters.

"We will continue discussing this topic as long as de Mistura and his team is serious about looking into the issue of political solution," he said.