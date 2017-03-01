German Finance Minister Opposes Int'l Cooperation's 'Zero-Sum Game'

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The growing international trend of isolationism and rise of populism in the world politics are a cause for concern, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

"Many people are concerned about the threat of war and conflicts, as well as the success of populist movements," Schaeuble told Die Zeit newspaper in an interview to be published Thursday.

He added that unilateral national development, or even a reversal of the international cooperation and agreements was not an answer to the global challenges of our time.

"It's plainly wrong, that international cooperation is a zero-sum game in which there have to be winners and losers. The cooperation between countries should make our lives more secure, and the international division of labor is the basis of our prosperity," the minister concluded.

Germany is presiding in the G20 in 2017. In March, in Baden-Baden, a meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and the National Banks heads will take place.