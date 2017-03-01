Lavrov: Extremists Should Be Banned From Joining Syrian Negotiations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Extremist groups should not be allowed to join the negotiation process on Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We cannot allow for extremist circles from organizations banned by the [UN] Security Council to leak into this political process," Lavrov said following talks with his counterpart from Niger.

Lavrov also stated that Russia hopes that the Geneva format of the talks on Syria will not be disrupted.

"I hope that the Geneva format will not be disrupted, and just as the Astana format, it will continue to play an important role in promoting the Syrian settlement," Lavrov said.