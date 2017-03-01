Register
00:20 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen.

    US Vows to Cooperate With Turkey on Gulen’s Case Amid Reports of Cleric's Escape

    © REUTERS/ Courtesy Selahattin Sevi/Zaman Daily via Cihan News Agency/Handout
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 14 0 0

    US authorities continue to cooperate with the Turkish government on the case of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen suspected by Ankara of masterminding the July 2016 coup attempt, US Department of Justice spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Turkish authorities feared that Gulen may flee the United States to Canada where he has "land and households." He noted that Ankara has shared this information with the United States.

    "We continue to work with the government of Turkey on this matter. We will review any new materials the Turkish government may provide and will make any decisions about extradition on the basis of the facts and relevant US law," the spokesperson said.

    A policeman stands atop of a military armored vehicle after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Turkey Dismisses 227 Judges, Prosecutors Over Alleged Coup Attempt Links
    Ankara has accused Gulen's followers of being behind the July 15 military coup attempt by members of the Turkish military, when over 240 people were killed and some 2,000 were wounded.

    Thousands of officials, chiefly education and legal employees, have been dismissed by Turkish authorities since the coup attempt over alleged ties to the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

    Gulen, however, has denounced the coup and denied any ties to its perpetrators.

    Ankara has repeatedly asked the United States to extradite Gulen.

    Related:

    Turkish PM Says Referendum to Amend ‘Coup-Produced Constitution’
    Turkish Aircraft Destroy Four PKK Targets in Southern Country's Region
    Russia, Iran, Turkey Could Help Syrian Settlement if Truce Holds - Mistura
    Tags:
    coup attempt, escape, Turkey, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok