US Vows to Cooperate With Turkey on Gulen’s Case Amid Reports of Cleric's Escape

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Turkish authorities feared that Gulen may flee the United States to Canada where he has "land and households." He noted that Ankara has shared this information with the United States.

"We continue to work with the government of Turkey on this matter. We will review any new materials the Turkish government may provide and will make any decisions about extradition on the basis of the facts and relevant US law," the spokesperson said.

© REUTERS/ Murad Sezer Turkey Dismisses 227 Judges, Prosecutors Over Alleged Coup Attempt Links

Ankara has accused Gulen's followers of being behind the July 15 military coup attempt by members of the Turkish military, when over 240 people were killed and some 2,000 were wounded.

Thousands of officials, chiefly education and legal employees, have been dismissed by Turkish authorities since the coup attempt over alleged ties to the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Gulen, however, has denounced the coup and denied any ties to its perpetrators.

Ankara has repeatedly asked the United States to extradite Gulen.