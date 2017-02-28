Register
22:49 GMT +328 February 2017
    Too Early to Reach Conclusions on Chemical Weapons Use in Syria - Beijing

    The investigation into the use of chemical weapons in Syria should be completed to enable a discussion about possible imposition of sanction on Damascus, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi said in explanation of the veto vote on Tuesday.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Security Council voted on a draft resolution on Syria sanctions. China, along with Russia, used its right of veto to block the draft resolution.

    "At present, investigations on the use of chemicals as weapons are still ongoing, therefore, it’s too early to reach the final conclusion," Jieyi said. "The Council should preserve its unity and continue to support JIM [Joint Investigation Mechanism]."

    UNSC Draft Resolution on Syria Sanctions Based on Biased Data - Russian Diplomat
    Jieyi added that investigation conclusions must be based on "accurate, detailed and solid evidence which can truly stand the test of history."

    The draft resolution, co-sponsored by France, the United Kingdom and the United States, suggested imposing sanctions against 10 entities and 11 Syrians considered responsible for using chemical weapons in Syria in 2014 and 2015.

      American Socialist
      Of course it is. the French & Yanks have been vigorously trying to frame the Assad regime since the beginning. NATO wants to use the same playbook it used in Libya.. but the world sees right through it and no longer will fall for it.
