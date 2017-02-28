Too Early to Reach Conclusions on Chemical Weapons Use in Syria - Beijing

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Security Council voted on a draft resolution on Syria sanctions. China, along with Russia, used its right of veto to block the draft resolution.

"At present, investigations on the use of chemicals as weapons are still ongoing, therefore, it’s too early to reach the final conclusion," Jieyi said. "The Council should preserve its unity and continue to support JIM [Joint Investigation Mechanism]."

Jieyi added that investigation conclusions must be based on "accurate, detailed and solid evidence which can truly stand the test of history."

The draft resolution, co-sponsored by France, the United Kingdom and the United States, suggested imposing sanctions against 10 entities and 11 Syrians considered responsible for using chemical weapons in Syria in 2014 and 2015.