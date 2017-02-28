UNSC Draft Resolution on Syria Sanctions Based on Biased Data - Russian Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Russia and China vetoed the draft resolution at the Security Council vote.

"Conclusions of the Joint Investigation Mechanism lack convincing evidence that could serve as grounds for accusations," Safronkov said. "The problem is that Syria experts base their work on disputable data provided by the armed opposition, sympathetic international NGOs, media and the so-called ‘friends of Syria.’"

Safronkov said that investigation teams failed to visit the alleged crime scenes. He added that, at the same time, the Syrian government’s requests on the investigation are treated in a dismissive manner.

The deputy ambassador characterized the draft resolution as a document aimed at creating additional premises for a change of power in Damascus and that is counteractive to the Syria talks.

The draft resolution, co-sponsored by France, the United Kingdom and the United States, suggested imposing sanctions against 10 entities and 11 Syrians considered responsible for allegedly using chemical weapons in Syria in 2014 and 2015.