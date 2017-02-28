Why Trump Suggests Obama's Fingerprints All Over Recent Leaks, Protests

US President Donald Trump believes that former president Barack Obama and his aides could have been behind the recent protests and information leaks.

Speaking to the Fox News broadcaster, Trump accused Obama of undermining his cabinet.

"I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, you know, some of the leaks, which are really serious, because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that's politics. And it will probably continue," Trump said.

However, he didn't provide any evidence to confirm the allegations.

Earlier this month, New York Post contributor Paul Sperry wrote that an "Obama-tied activist group" was spotted training agitators to protest Trump's policies.

"He's doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action [OFA]… Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency," Sperry wrote, adding that OFA was founded by Obama and "featured prominently on his new post-presidency website."

The journalist recalled that just ten days after leaving office Obama had endorsed protests over Trump's executive order on immigration.

Indeed, on January 30, Kevin Lewis, spokesman for former President Obama issued an official statement which said that ex-president "Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country."

According to Sperry, OFA was also distributing a training manual to anti-Trump activists "that advises them to bully GOP lawmakers into backing off support for repealing ObamaCare."

Sperry also referred to FOA's Facebook post titled, "Take a deep breath. Then take action."

"Every week, it seems like the current administration and Congress are just going through a list of issues progressive organizers care most about and dedicating their efforts to rolling back our hard-won progress," the statement said calling upon US citizens to "work for progress" and "take action."

For its part, Breitbart News opined that FOA was cooperating with the so-called Indivisible group.

Previously, Politico.com reported that the Indivisible was launched by former Democratic aides "to channel their post-election heartbreak into a manual for quashing President Donald Trump's agenda." The group even drafted a 26-page protest guide for activists.

Commenting on the matter, RIA Novosti's political commentator Igor Gashkov drew attention to the media campaign over Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn's alleged ties with Moscow.

It seems that Flynn's resignation, the media fuss over the Trump campaign team's alleged links to Russia and the recent wave of anti-Trump protests fall within one and the same pattern.

According to the Russian journalist, it looks as if it was only the beginning.

"Following the resignation of Flynn yet another Trump's aide Sebastian Gorka is now at risk. The officer became the hero of a series of revealing articles in the Democratic press, which accuse him of anti-Semitism, and dub him the next 'candidate for departure'. Time will tell if Donald Trump is ready to make further concessions to his critics. The president's supporters deny the accusations against Gorki as false," Gashkov noted.

Meanwhile, America's liberal mainstream media say that Trump's accusations are unfounded. Gashkov refers to Vox, which writes that the US President's major flaw is in his inability to reach a compromise with his Democratic opponents.

"The best theories of how an outsider like Trump would lead a successful presidency tended to revolve around him revealing himself a skilled manager and non-ideological dealmaker, and running an administration that effectively triangulated between Democrats and Republicans. But the window for that strategy to work is closing, and may already be shut," the media outlet claimed.