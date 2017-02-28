'No Mercy': Russia 'Should Prepare to Live Under Sanctions Indefinitely' - PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia should prepare to live under sanctions indefinitely, the country is able to develop in these conditions well, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday.

"I have repeatedly spoken about sanctions. We must prepare for living under sanctions indefinitely. See what our friends both overseas and in Europe are doing. They are perpetuating the sanctions," Medvedev said in an interview with the Vestu v Subbotu television program.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

"So we should not hope for any mercy from them in this sense, and we even do not need that, because in conditions of sanctions, as the experience of the past two years has proven, we are able to develop, and actually develop well," he said.