Register
21:18 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge. (File)

    'No Mercy': Russia 'Should Prepare to Live Under Sanctions Indefinitely' - PM

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (704)
    10871241

    Russia should not expect any mercy, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia should prepare to live under sanctions indefinitely, the country is able to develop in these conditions well, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday.

    "I have repeatedly spoken about sanctions. We must prepare for living under sanctions indefinitely. See what our friends both overseas and in Europe are doing. They are perpetuating the sanctions," Medvedev said in an interview with the Vestu v Subbotu television program.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    "So we should not hope for any mercy from them in this sense, and we even do not need that, because in conditions of sanctions, as the experience of the past two years has proven, we are able to develop, and actually develop well," he said.

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (704)

    Related:

    EU's Russia Sanctions Could Be Lifted Upon Improved Russia-US Ties - Hungary FM
    Asset-Freezing Bill: Great Britain 'Makes a New Move' in Sanctions War on Russia
    CISM Chooses Russia for Military Games Without Considering Western Sanctions
    German Businesses in Russia Pessimistic About Laxer Sanctions in 2017
    Tags:
    sanctions, Dmitry Medvedev, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      Yeah, but it doesn't help that the people who are trying to help Russia are getting throttled on Sputnik, does it?
      Here's 101: The parties trying to help Russia, in part, are FPO, UKIP, FN, AFD, Norda Lega.
      Bizzarely, however, the parties represented EXCLUSIVELY on Sputnik are, laughably:

      1. Communist Party of Great Britain.
      2. Party of Socialist Liberation.
      3. The pro-NATO/ pro-Brussels SNP.
      4. The hard left generally- including the Socialist Workers Party.
      5. Eurosocialists generally.
      6. The mass migration lobbies.

      So it's a historic mistake that's playing out on Sputnik with each leftist, europhile article that gets posted.
      Russia is getting taken for a ride. At least make it clear Sputnik is a crappy retro 1970s Marxist gig from
      the start.
    • Reply
      avatar
      lsammart
      and so should be the idiotic criminal EU........
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      When Putin in his Munich speech said that Russia is no more going to accept an unipolar world revolving around the US it's wars, interventions and interests, that was also the moment the US realized that the only real obstacle for them to achieve "full spectrum dominance" is Russia and therefore a mortal enemy to the bitter end.

      So the sanctions will remain and even increase, anti-Ryssian media propaganda to hysterical levels, Russian Diplomats will be "heart attacked" or shot in plain sight and wars within or in Russia's immediate vicinity is also to be expected.

      The US will not accept a status as a mere regional super power, cooperating and trading with equals, US want to dominate the world and Russia will stand smack right in their way.
    • Reply
      avatar
      nonyank
      Through this ordeal Russia is keeping its cool, developing alternative opportunities and true partners for the long term and making the US look like the insignificant A-s it truly is!
    • Reply
      avatar
      sakissel
      I have much admiration for the Russian people - much.

      I believe that the Russian people can become self-sufficient in all areas. At least, so far from what I have read, they seem to be doing fairly well. They are a very resilient people, much more so than we, in the U.S., are.
    • Reply
      support
      You should not want to handle Western currency anyway. There is always the risk of acquiring skin-transmissible STD's when you do so.

      Let the West come to you on bended knee begging for your help and and a donation of your precious national treasure like tiny yappy pursedogs. It will happen one day as it has repeatedly in the past.

      The best always walk alone.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok