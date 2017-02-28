'No Mercy': Russia 'Should Prepare to Live Under Sanctions Indefinitely' - PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia should prepare to live under sanctions indefinitely, the country is able to develop in these conditions well, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday.
"I have repeatedly spoken about sanctions. We must prepare for living under sanctions indefinitely. See what our friends both overseas and in Europe are doing. They are perpetuating the sanctions," Medvedev said in an interview with the Vestu v Subbotu television program.
Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.
"So we should not hope for any mercy from them in this sense, and we even do not need that, because in conditions of sanctions, as the experience of the past two years has proven, we are able to develop, and actually develop well," he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yeah, but it doesn't help that the people who are trying to help Russia are getting throttled on Sputnik, does it? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete and so should be the idiotic criminal EU........ Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete When Putin in his Munich speech said that Russia is no more going to accept an unipolar world revolving around the US it's wars, interventions and interests, that was also the moment the US realized that the only real obstacle for them to achieve "full spectrum dominance" is Russia and therefore a mortal enemy to the bitter end. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Through this ordeal Russia is keeping its cool, developing alternative opportunities and true partners for the long term and making the US look like the insignificant A-s it truly is! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I have much admiration for the Russian people - much. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete You should not want to handle Western currency anyway. There is always the risk of acquiring skin-transmissible STD's when you do so.
Angus Gallagher
Here's 101: The parties trying to help Russia, in part, are FPO, UKIP, FN, AFD, Norda Lega.
Bizzarely, however, the parties represented EXCLUSIVELY on Sputnik are, laughably:
1. Communist Party of Great Britain.
2. Party of Socialist Liberation.
3. The pro-NATO/ pro-Brussels SNP.
4. The hard left generally- including the Socialist Workers Party.
5. Eurosocialists generally.
6. The mass migration lobbies.
So it's a historic mistake that's playing out on Sputnik with each leftist, europhile article that gets posted.
Russia is getting taken for a ride. At least make it clear Sputnik is a crappy retro 1970s Marxist gig from
the start.
lsammart
Mikhas
So the sanctions will remain and even increase, anti-Ryssian media propaganda to hysterical levels, Russian Diplomats will be "heart attacked" or shot in plain sight and wars within or in Russia's immediate vicinity is also to be expected.
The US will not accept a status as a mere regional super power, cooperating and trading with equals, US want to dominate the world and Russia will stand smack right in their way.
nonyank
sakissel
I believe that the Russian people can become self-sufficient in all areas. At least, so far from what I have read, they seem to be doing fairly well. They are a very resilient people, much more so than we, in the U.S., are.
support
Let the West come to you on bended knee begging for your help and and a donation of your precious national treasure like tiny yappy pursedogs. It will happen one day as it has repeatedly in the past.
The best always walk alone.