Moscow Dismisses 'Speculations' About Review of Abkhazia, South Ossetia Status

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Special Envoy of the Georgian Prime Minister for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said he expected that sooner or later Russia would change its position on Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

"Sure, such speculations appear from time to time. What it is based on is difficult to understand. It seems to be awkward attempts to trigger mistrust among Russian neighbors toward Russia," Karasin told journalists, stressing that Russia's decision was irreversible.

In 2008, Georgia launched a military operation against the breakaway republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Following the beginning of the operation, Russia and Georgia were engaged in a five-day war, which has resulted in recognition of the two former Georgian regions by Moscow. Tbilisi does not recognize the republics' independence and considers them part of Georgia.