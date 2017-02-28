Syrian Gov't Delegation Meeting With UN Syria Envoy at Geneva Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Bashar Jaafari, the head of the Syrian army delegation to the intra-Syria talks, has has started a new meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday.

The delegation is expected to lay down its vision on the procedural paper from de Mistura with suggestions on the format of the talks.

Jaafari insists counterterrorism needs to be a priority at this round.

Earlier in the day, he met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov.