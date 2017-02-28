Putin: Any Transition of Power Should Take Place Under Constitution

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Any transition of power should be based on the country's legislation and constitutional provisions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"We assume that we should appreciate stability on the post-Soviet area. We also assume that any transition of power should take place within the framework of the constitution and the current legislation," Putin said at the press conference following the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev.

The Russian leader added that Moscow had never interfered with domestic political processes of other states, especially if these countries were Russia's allies.

The citizens of the Central Asian state are expected to elect the next Kyrgyz president on November 19.