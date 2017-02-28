Register
16:45 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Hmeimim airbase in Syria

    Putin: 'Russia Will Not Support Any Sanctions Against Syria'

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    3804200

    Russia will not support any new sanctions against Syria, President Vladimir Putin said.

    BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan), (Sputnik) — Sanctions against Syria would hinder ongoing peace negotiations and undermine confidence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday, signaling that Moscow would not support new UN Security Council measures against the Syrian government.

    "As for sanctions, I think that it is totally inappropriate in relation to the Syrian leadership because it would not help the negotiations process, but would only hurt or undermine confidence in the course of this negotiations process," Putin said.

    He asserted that "Russia will not support any new sanctions against Syria."

    "We cannot but rejoice that the Astana process proceeded and ended very positively, the undisputed result of which is the consolidation of the ceasefire and the establishment of a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire," Putin said.

    He added that "it would be impossible to continue the Geneva talks" without two rounds of negotiations in Astana.

     

    Portrait of President Bashar al-Assad on the Bank of Syria building in Damascus.
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Assad: Sanctions Imposed on Syria More Damaging Than Jihadists
    In late December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a Russian-Turkish resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria, as well as on holding political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017. A day earlier, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal that paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

     

    Related:

    US Charges Foreign Company, 11 in Florida Over Violating Sanctions on Syria
    UNSC to Vote on Draft Resolution on Sanctions Against Syria Tuesday - Source
    US Sanctions Syrian Metallic Manufacturing Factory for Government Ties
    Tags:
    sanctions, Astana talks on Syria, Intra-Syria talks, UN Security Council, Vladimir Putin, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      francescoslossel
      Syria has yet paid too much, needs friends, not devil's lawyer...
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      This just means that US intent to partition Syria is in no way on the backburner.
      Russia can instantly stop it all now by declaring a NFZ for countries that doesn't respect UN conventions and Syrian sovereignty over it's own airspace.

      Only Russia has the means available to enforce such a move and the US as well as the Zionazi's in occupied Palestine knows it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok