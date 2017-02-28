Insinuations About Flynn-Kislyak Talks Became Part of Info War in US - Moscow

"I tell you with all responsibility that Michael Flynn and Sergei Kislyak did not raise the issue of sanctions during their phone conversation," Ryabkov said addressing Russian lawmakers.

announced his decision to resign on February 14 amid a growing controversy surrounding his conversation with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak before Trump's inauguration. In his resignation letter, Flynn noted he had not given Vice President Mike Pence complete information about his conversations with Kislyak.

Flynn’s phone talks with Kislyak have raised questions about whether the he broke a law forbidding private US citizens from engaging with foreign nations about diplomatic disputes. Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr. has been named acting US national security adviser following Flynn's resignation.

