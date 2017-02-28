Senior MP Calls Not to Overrate Meeting Between Russian, US Lawmakers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, parliamentarians from both Russia and the United States held a meeting in Vienna within the framework of the OSCE PA meeting.

"I would not overestimate it. At the moment there is a nice rhetoric, but this rhetoric is accompanied with very alarming statements on the highest level," Leonid Slutsky said, speaking about the meeting.

He added that the fact that the average US citizens backed President Donald Trump was showing that these people had also supported the positive statements of the president regarding Russia.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.

At the same time the US leader has also voiced several statements such as the ones about the necessity to strengthen Washington's nuclear capabilities, that have raised concerns of Russian officials, including of Slutsky.