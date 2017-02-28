Syrian Opposition to Meet Russian Deputy FM in Geneva

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Members of the Astana platform of the Syrian opposition will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov in Geneva on Tuesday, head of the platform Randa Kassis told Sputnik.

"This morning I will have a meeting with Russian deputy foreign minister Gatilov," she said.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions began on Thursday. The discussions are expected to center around governance, constitutional issues and elections in Syria.