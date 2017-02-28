Register
12:12 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrians walk past a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus on March 15, 2016

    Obama Administration Shielded Ex-Nusra Militants 'to the Bitter End'

    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    3732130

    Obama administration shielded ex-Nusra militants "to the bitter end" hoping to use the group in overthrowing President Assad, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said Tuesday.

    "About three years ago, Washington very reluctantly began its war on Deash after terrorists had killed several US nationals. At the same time, the Obama administration shielded al-Nusra Front [a terrorist organization now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham] to the bitter end, hoping to use its militants to topple the legitimate authorities in Damascus," Ryabkov said during a meeting on the US-Russian relations in Russian State Duma.

    Russia is prepared to fight terrorism together with the US in Syria, but this initiative meets barriers imposed by the Obama administration, Ryabkov said.

    Unlike the Obama administration, the new US administration realizes that Bashar Assad is not the main obstacle in the way of the Syrian settlement, Ryabkov pointed out.

    "The new administration seems to understand the situation. It is obvious that the main problem in Syria is not Assad but international terrorism that has nested there," Ryabkov said.

    "It is important that the new administration confirms its wish to fight terrorism till final victory," Ryabkov elaborated.

    Speaking of the legacy that the new US administration has to work with, Ryabkov said that the Obama administration's hysteria that it had leveled against Russia during and after the US presidential election, defied common sense.

    "Completely beyond understanding and common sense was what happened before and after the presidential elections in the United States," Ryabkov told Russian lawmakers. "In the wake of slanderous accusations that Russia interfered in the election process, the Obama administration has stoked Russophobic hysteria to the limit," he said.

    Ryabkov noted that the US ex-president's team made "such an unprecedented step" as "effectively expropriating" Russian property protected by diplomatic immunity on US soil.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

    Tags:
    Bashar al-Assad, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      Obama also protected Isis in many ways.......... which allowed them to get strong militarily ....... not nylon that but no one knows at this point how many terrorists he let into the US.
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Terrorism is the globalists final solution for the nation state.
      Obama was simply a willing accomplice.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      And CIA and Pentagram still do, not only ex-Nusra but Nusra as such, ISIS and Al-Qaeda, even more so now that Trump is occupied fending off their attacks at home.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok