HNC Says 'Sincere Coordination' Between US, Russia Benefits Syrian People

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Genuine cooperation between the United States and Russia will be advantageous to the people of Syria, the political advisor to the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) told Sputnik.

"We believe any sincere coordination between the United States and Russia will benefit the Syrian people," Bassam Barabandi said on Monday. "Anything that makes Russia and the United States close their position about how to make that progress, we will be very happy with."

Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to consider Washington's initiatives on cooperation to resolve the nearly six-year crisis in Syria and expressed hope that the Trump administration would be actively involved in peacekeeping efforts for Syria's reconciliation.

As the forming of the new US administration has not been completed yet, it is unclear what policy Washington intends to pursue with regards to Syria.

UN special envoy for Syria’s adviser Jan Egeland expressed hope earlier in the month that Russia and the United States could work together again in the future as their past collaboration was "great" for the progress on settlement.