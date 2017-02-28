Syrian Opposition HNC in Regular Contact With US Administration - Political Aide

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked if they have a clear understanding of the new administration’s approach, the political advisor said, “No. Not clear yet.”

“We are always in communication whenever there’s a need,” Barabandi said on Monday. “We are in [Washington] DC, they [US administration] are here. The point is that we are trying to stop the war. We are reaching all angles with all the players to stop the war.”

© AFP 2016/ ATTA KENARE Russian Negotiator at Syria Talks Might Meet Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

Last Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to consider Washington's initiatives on cooperating on Syria.

The HNC is one of the three Syrian opposition groups participating in the latest fourth round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva. The previous talks were held on April 13-27, when the HNC walked out of the negotiations, citing the continuous fighting in Syria and the lack of progress on humanitarian issues.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS), which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.