Russian Negotiator at Syria Talks Might Meet Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Vershinin said that the Russian side is ready to hold talks with all participants of the negotiating process.

"We are ready to meet with all participants of the [intra-Syrian] dialogue," Vershinin, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Middle East and North Africa Department director, told reporters in Geneva when asked whether he was going to meet with Ansari as well as Syrian opposition groups, including the High Negotiations Committee (HNC).

Earlier in the day, it was said that the Moscow platform of Syrian opposition will meet with the Russian Foreign Ministry's officials in Geneva on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov would meet with the Syrian government delegation and opposition groups, including Moscow and Cairo platforms and the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) on Wednesday on the sidelines of the talks in Geneva. According to the source, discussion of a wide spectrum of issues related to the intra-Syrian talks is planned with a view of reaching the Syrian settlement based on the UNSC Resolution 2254.

The fourth round of the intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions under the auspices of the United Nations began in Geneva on Thursday.