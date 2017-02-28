Moscow Opposition Group to Meet With Russian Officials at Geneva Talks Wednesday

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Suleiman, asked on the plans of the Moscow platform to meet with the Russian officials in Geneva said that the meeting between the parties will be held on Wednesday, saying that the agenda for it is ready.

"We want to exchange opinions," Suleiman said. "We understand what the role of Russia is."

© AFP 2016/ POOL Arabic Media Reporters, HNC Delegates Clash at Presser at Geneva Talks on Syria

Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov would meet with the Syrian government delegation and opposition groups, including Moscow and Cairo platforms and the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) on Wednesday on the sidelines of the talks in Geneva. According to the source, discussion of a wide spectrum of issues related to the intra-Syrian talks is planned with a view of reaching the Syrian settlement based on the UNSC Resolution 2254.

The fourth round of the intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions under the auspices of the United Nations began in Geneva on Thursday.