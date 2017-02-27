Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Japan's Envoy Discuss Regional Disarmament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia and Japan have not signed the peace treaty after the end of the WWII due to a territorial dispute around the south Kuril Islands known as Northern territories in Japan.

“[The parties] had an exchange of opinions on the number of bilateral and international problems, also in the issues of global and regional disarmament,” the statement said.

Since 2016, the Russian-Japanese relations have been experiencing a dynamic development. In mid-December 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan where the sides signed an unprecedented number of documents on bilateral cooperation. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is going to visit Russia in 2017.