Moscow Views Proposed Resolution on Chemical Weapons in Syria as Unacceptable

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The draft resolution, co-sponsored by France and the United Kingdom and suggesting sanctions against individuals and companies in Syria that are allegedly related to the use of chemical weapons, was introduced at the end of 2016.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said that the proposed UN Security Council draft resolution on chemical weapons use in Syria contradicted the principle of presumption of innocence and prejudged investigation results.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Gennady Gatilov Foreign Minister said that the UNSC resolution on chemical weapons, envisaging sanctions against Syrian persons and entities, is unacceptable for Russi.